Konyhai karriert kaphatnak az Amerikába menekülők

View this post on Instagram

2018, we give you a . 2019, we can’t wait for what’s in store! Keep your eyes open for our @bklynlibrary opening, our February grad dinner with Chef Lien Lin of @bricolagebk, and a special celebration of Emma Lazarus. Oh, and of course, LOTS of delicious food! Happy New Year! . . . . #newyear2019 #happynewyear #happynewyear2019 #nonprofit #socialenterprise #refugeeswelcome #brooklynrestaurant #eatforpeace #nycfoodie #newforkcity #nyeats #carrollgardens #brooklyn #emmalazarus